Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India

Marking a significant blow to one of the world's largest Christian voluntary organizations, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of World Vision India (WVI). This U.S.-based child-focused non-governmental organization (NGO), with a footprint in India spanning seven decades, is now barred from receiving foreign donations due to alleged violations of FCRA rules.

WVI's History with the FCRA

A veteran collaborator with government departments on various social and educational programs, WVI has been operating under the FCRA since 1986. However, its registration was first suspended in November 2022, with the suspension extended in May 2023. This move has significantly disrupted WVI's financial operations, triggering the closure of project offices and the termination of contracts with employees working on FCRA projects.

Financial Impact of the Suspension

As of 2023, WVI had received approximately ₹170 crore in foreign donations. This suspension, however, has left the NGO in a precarious position, unable to settle liabilities amounting to ₹39.72 crore for the period from November 2022 to March 2023.

Other Organizations Affected

The MHA's crackdown on alleged FCRA violations isn't limited to WVI. The Centre for Policy Research, a New Delhi-based public policy think tank, has also seen its FCRA registration cancelled. In fact, since 2011, the MHA has revoked the registrations of around 20,000 NGOs on the grounds of FCRA provision violations.