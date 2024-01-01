en English
India

Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024

With the dawn of 2024, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have extended their heartfelt New Year greetings to the nation via X, a popular social media platform. The shared sentiments of both leaders paint a hopeful picture for the upcoming year, brimming with aspirations for happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health for all.

A Year of Promises and Expectations

2024 holds much promise for India, with significant events like the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an event of profound cultural and religious importance. The nation also looks forward to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April-May, a crucial democratic exercise that has the potential to reshape the country’s political landscape.

Reflecting on the Milestones of 2023

The past year, 2023, was a landmark year for India. It proudly hosted the G20 Summit in the capital city, New Delhi, and celebrated the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s South Pole. These achievements, among others, have instilled a sense of national pride and have set a high bar for the year ahead.

Voices of the Opposition

In addition to the greetings from the President and the Prime Minister, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his New Year wishes. His message underscored the significance of justice and love, reflecting the values that will guide the nation in the coming year.

Personal Touches

Amid the New Year celebrations, PM Modi also took a moment to wish Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a happy birthday, recognizing his significant contributions to the aviation infrastructure in India. These personal exchanges not only add a warm touch but also highlight the cooperative spirit that underpins India’s leadership.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

