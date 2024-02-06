Indian Government to Unveil White Paper on UPA's Economic Mismanagement

In a significant development, the Indian government is expected to release a white paper on the economic mismanagement during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. The document, to be tabled during the ongoing Parliament session, will outline the economic difficulties India faced during the UPA's tenure and the potential benefits of measures that could have been implemented.

Unveiling the Economic Mismanagement

The white paper is expected to shed light on the numerous economic challenges faced by India under the UPA government. It will discuss the adverse effects of these issues on the country's economy. The move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to respond to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, with the session being extended by an extra day to bid farewell to 56 retiring members.

Finance Minister's Exclusive Insights

In an exclusive interview, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the white paper would highlight the economic mismanagement by the previous regime. It will pinpoint sectors like banking and minerals that were plagued by problems. Sitharaman further explained that the government had delayed the release of the white paper to prevent undermining public confidence in the government and its institutions, aiming to stabilize the economy first.

Comparing Economic Positions

The Finance Minister also shared that the forthcoming document would draw a comparative analysis between India's economic position before 2014 and its current stance. This comparison will underscore the government's efforts to steer the country out of economic difficulties and put it on a path of high sustainable growth. The government's goal, she asserted, is to give hope to the people, attract investments, and build support for much-needed reforms.

The Indian government's decision to release the white paper is an essential step towards transparency and accountability. It is a reflection of the government's commitment to learning from past mistakes and implementing effective economic strategies for the future.