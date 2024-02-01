Indian Government to Unveil 'Viksit Bharat' Roadmap Amid Population Control Discussions

On the horizon of India's financial planning, a new initiative is taking shape: 'Viksit Bharat' or 'Developed India'. The Indian government is poised to unveil a detailed roadmap for the initiative during the full budget presentation in July. Navigating the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving demographic landscape, the plan's conception comes at a time when conversations on population control are gathering momentum among the nation's lawmakers.

A Balancing Act: Growth and Control

The Finance Ministry official, Ajay Seth, has indicated that specifics about the committee tasked with this initiative will be disclosed in due course. This announcement follows a rising chorus among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders advocating for population control legislation. BJP MPs Rajendra Agrawal and Rakesh Sinha have notably proposed private members bills aimed at regulating population growth.

Unraveling the Demographic Tapestry

However, India's demographic narrative is more nuanced than it first appears. Contrary to the concerns about unchecked population growth, recent data suggests a different story. Both the Census data and the National Family Health Survey reveal that India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has been on a steady decline, reaching an average of 2.0 during 2019-21 - a figure below the replacement level. In fact, some Indian states have reported TFRs even lower than the national average.

Population Control: A Double-Edged Sword

While the declining TFR might suggest a success story in population control, it also presents new challenges. The country now faces the task of managing the socio-economic implications of a changing demographic profile. The 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, therefore, aims not just to control population growth but also to steer the country through the unchartered waters of demographic transition.