Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict

In a testament to the Indian government’s commitment to its citizens, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and tireless efforts in orchestrating the safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine amidst escalating tensions and conflict with Russia. This significant mission was not merely a rescue operation; it was a display of India’s adeptness at navigating complex crisis situations and ensuring the well-being of its citizens, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Operation Ganga: A Beacon of Hope

The successful evacuation mission, dubbed ‘Operation Ganga,’ facilitated the safe return of over 22,000 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine. This operation was no small feat—it required extensive coordination with various agencies, diplomatic channels, and even involved negotiations with the leaders of both countries to ensure a safe corridor for the return of the stranded Indian students.

A Pause in Conflict: Diplomacy at Work

Amid the turmoil, Singh revealed that Prime Minister Modi held talks with the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia, resulting in a temporary four to five hour cessation in the conflict. This pause was instrumental, providing a window of opportunity to evacuate stranded Indians from the war zone.

Efficient Execution: Teamwork and Strategy

The Indian government mobilized 80 flights under Operation Ganga and assigned more than two dozen Union ministers to oversee the evacuation missions. PM Modi also sent four of his central cabinet colleagues to Ukraine to supervise the evacuation. The government ensured ministers were present at the Delhi and Mumbai airports to personally receive fellow citizens as they arrived from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

This successful mission not only exemplifies India’s capability to conduct complex operations in crisis situations but also reflects the commitment of the country’s leadership to the safety and well-being of its citizens, even in the most challenging circumstances.