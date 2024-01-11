en English
India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict

In a testament to the Indian government’s commitment to its citizens, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and tireless efforts in orchestrating the safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine amidst escalating tensions and conflict with Russia. This significant mission was not merely a rescue operation; it was a display of India’s adeptness at navigating complex crisis situations and ensuring the well-being of its citizens, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Operation Ganga: A Beacon of Hope

The successful evacuation mission, dubbed ‘Operation Ganga,’ facilitated the safe return of over 22,000 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine. This operation was no small feat—it required extensive coordination with various agencies, diplomatic channels, and even involved negotiations with the leaders of both countries to ensure a safe corridor for the return of the stranded Indian students.

A Pause in Conflict: Diplomacy at Work

Amid the turmoil, Singh revealed that Prime Minister Modi held talks with the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia, resulting in a temporary four to five hour cessation in the conflict. This pause was instrumental, providing a window of opportunity to evacuate stranded Indians from the war zone.

Efficient Execution: Teamwork and Strategy

The Indian government mobilized 80 flights under Operation Ganga and assigned more than two dozen Union ministers to oversee the evacuation missions. PM Modi also sent four of his central cabinet colleagues to Ukraine to supervise the evacuation. The government ensured ministers were present at the Delhi and Mumbai airports to personally receive fellow citizens as they arrived from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

This successful mission not only exemplifies India’s capability to conduct complex operations in crisis situations but also reflects the commitment of the country’s leadership to the safety and well-being of its citizens, even in the most challenging circumstances.

India International Relations Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

