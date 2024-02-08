Indian Government Introduces Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme to Transform Fisheries Sector

The Indian government has taken a significant leap towards transforming the unorganised fisheries sector by launching the "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY)". This ambitious scheme, with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, aims to facilitate the growth and formalisation of fisheries micro and small enterprises over a four-year span. This initiative is a part of the wider Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and is expected to have far-reaching implications on the fisheries industry across India.

Objective and Impact of PM-MKSSY

The primary goal of the PM-MKSSY is to formalize the fisheries sector while promoting environmental sustainability and expanding access to institutional credit. The scheme plans to provide work-based identities to 40 lakh small and micro-enterprises via a National Fisheries Digital Platform. This move will enable 6.4 lakh micro-enterprises and 5,500 fisheries cooperatives to access financial backing, facilitating their growth and adoption of superior methodologies. The scheme also aims to create 1.7 lakh new jobs, reflecting the government's commitment towards promoting women's empowerment and sustainable working environments.

Aquaculture Insurance and the PM-MKSSY

The PM-MKSSY also emphasizes the promotion of aquaculture insurance, offering a one-time incentive to beneficiaries for purchasing insurance, particularly those with four hectares or less of water spread area. This incentive, amounting to 40% of the premium cost, up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per hectare, underscores the government's commitment to supporting risk-mitigation measures in aquaculture.

Performance Grants and Value Chain Efficiency

Another key aspect of the PM-MKSSY is its focus on performance-based incentives, encouraging the enhancement of value chain efficiency and the production of safe, quality fish. The scheme incentivizes micro and small enterprises through performance grants for adopting and expanding fish and fishery product safety and quality assurance systems.

Extension of the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund

The extension of the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) until the fiscal year 2025-26 further cements the government's commitment to the comprehensive development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector. With an approved fund size of Rs 7522.48 crore, the FIDF is set to boost the development of various fisheries infrastructures across India. The FIDF's finance provisions, interest subventions, and credit guarantee facilities aim to encourage diverse participation in the development of fisheries infrastructure, fostering a more resilient and sustainable industry.

In conclusion, the PM-MKSSY and the extension of the FIDF showcase the government's holistic approach to transforming the fisheries sector in India. By addressing key challenges, such as access to institutional credit, risk mitigation through insurance, and infrastructure development, these initiatives are set to effect significant positive changes in the fisheries industry and the broader economic and social landscape of the country.