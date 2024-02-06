Indian Government Fights for the Release of 266 Detained Fishermen

266 Indian fishermen, primarily from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, find themselves in the grip of foreign incarcerations, as the Indian government battles to ensure their early release and well-being. Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, clarified the grim reality in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Dissecting the Numbers

Out of the total detained, 41 languish in Sri Lanka, 184 in Pakistan, 10 in Bahrain, and 31 in Saudi Arabia. The situation is further complicated by the custody of a whopping 1,259 fishing boats, with Pakistan holding 1,172 from Gujarat, and Sri Lanka retaining 87 from Tamil Nadu.

The Government's Response

The Indian government remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and welfare of these fishermen. It has swung into action, securing consular access and providing legal assistance. Indian Missions and Posts worldwide are working tirelessly, expediting legal proceedings for the release of these fishermen. In addition, the Indian Coast Guard conducts community interaction programs to educate fishermen and prevent such detentions in the future.

Bilateral Mechanisms and the Way Forward

India has established bilateral mechanisms with the countries involved to foster cooperation and understanding, aiming to safeguard the security of Indian fishermen. These mechanisms underline the Indian government's unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens working abroad. The plight of these detained fishermen and the government's relentless efforts to free them reflects a broader narrative of human endurance, resilience, and hope for a safer future.