Indian Government Dismisses Speculations of Impending Fuel Price Cut

In a statement that could potentially dampen the spirits of millions of Indian citizens, the Union government has dismissed rumors hinting at a possible reduction in petrol and diesel prices. Top officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the status quo to NDTV Profit.

No Price Cut on The Horizon

The anticipation of a price cut had been building up, especially in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the dip in the average crude oil price, hitting $77 per barrel in 2023, a notable decline from $93 per barrel in 2022. However, the government’s recent declaration is a clear indication that there are no current plans to alleviate the burden on the public by cutting fuel prices.

Last Alteration in Fuel Prices

The government last intervened in fuel prices in May 2022, signaling a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. This move was a response to the sharp hike in petrol prices, which had reached a startling Rs 120 per litre in some states.

State-Run Oil Marketing Companies Record High Profits

In the meantime, the country’s three main state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., have seen a significant inflow of cash. The combined profits of these companies totaled a whopping Rs 58,200 crore during the first half of the current financial year.

In the face of these profits, the fluctuating petrol prices in states like Goa and Meghalaya, which have been hovering around ₹97.42 to ₹97.68 per litre, seem to be adding to the pain of the common man. As the prices are revised daily at 6 AM via dynamic fuel pricing, several factors, including Brent crude oil prices, exchange rates, and domestic conditions, continue to dictate the cost of fuel in India.