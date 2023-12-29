en English
Economy

Indian Government Considers Major Reduction in Fuel Prices Ahead of Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
In response to the mounting economic pressures, the Indian government is reportedly contemplating a substantial reduction in fuel prices. The potential cuts, which could amount to up to ₹10, reflect a strategic move by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This decision emerges against the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the BJP seeks to bolster public support and secure a favorable election outcome.

Impending Reduction in Fuel Prices

The Finance Ministry, currently awaiting final approval, intends to slash petrol and diesel prices by as much as Rs 10. Discussions between the Petroleum Ministry and the Finance Ministry have culminated in options being submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office. This initiative is driven by a decrease in international crude oil prices and the impending 2024 general elections.

Current Fuel Pricing Landscape

Currently, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at ₹96.71 and ₹89.62, respectively. However, in major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, fuel prices have soared beyond ₹100, with several metropolises even witnessing rates surpassing ₹110. This surge in prices is primarily ascribed to market fluctuations triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Expected Impact of the Price Cut

Anticipated before the April and May 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this substantial reduction in fuel prices is expected to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and mitigate retail inflation. By doing so, the BJP aims to fortify its electoral prospects and demonstrate its dedication to addressing the economic concerns of the Indian populace. The move is also likely to have a domino effect on the cost of goods and services, given the direct impact of fuel costs on prices.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

