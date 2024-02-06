Indian Government Allocates Rs 626.92 Crore for Arunachal Pradesh Highway Project

The Indian government, represented by the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant allocation of Rs 626.92 crore for the development of the Sarli-Huri section of the NH-913 Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh. This allocation forms part of a larger funding plan totaling Rs 2,248.94 crore for the construction of the broader Lada-Sarli section.

Funding for Infrastructure and Connectivity

This investment forms part of the government's ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and connectivity across the nation, particularly in northeastern regions. The NH-913 Frontier Highway project is intended to integrate remote areas into the national highway network, fostering socio-economic development in these often-neglected hilly terrains.

Endeavor for Seamless and Secure Traffic Flow

The Sarli-Huri section, spanning 35 kilometers, is set to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode in the Kurung Kumey district. This initiative is expected to provide year-round connectivity to villages in the region, enhancing seamless and secure traffic flow.

Boosting Socio-Economic Development

The project's larger aim is to foster reverse migration, stimulate economic activities, connect crucial river basins, facilitate the development of hydropower projects, and boost tourism in the region. By establishing essential road infrastructure, the project promises to stimulate economic activities, leading to job creation, increased tourism, and overall socio-economic development in the hilly districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In conclusion, this strategic allocation emphasizes the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' focus on expediting infrastructure projects and enhancing accessibility in India's remote corners. The development of this critical transportation artery is a testament to the broader vision for nationwide inclusive growth and economic development.