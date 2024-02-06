Indian Government Actively Working Towards Release of Detained Fishermen

Efforts are underway by the Indian government to ensure the safety and secure the release of 266 Indian fishermen, currently detained in foreign jails. According to the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, the majority of these fishermen are held captive in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with others in Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Of the total number of detained fishermen, 41 are in Sri Lanka, 184 in Pakistan, 10 in Bahrain, and 31 in Saudi Arabia. In addition to these individuals, a significant number of fishing boats have been confiscated. Pakistan is currently holding 1,172 boats from Gujarat, while Sri Lanka has 87 boats from Tamil Nadu.

Aiding Detained Fishermen

The welfare and security of Indian fishermen is a top priority for the Indian government. Upon receiving reports of their apprehension, immediate action is taken by Indian Missions and Posts to ensure their well-being. Efforts are focused on seeking consular access, pursuing their early release and repatriation, and securing the return of their boats. Consular Officers regularly visit local jails and detention centers to check on the condition of the fishermen, offering necessary support, including legal assistance.

Preventing Future Apprehensions

To mitigate the risk of future apprehensions, the Indian Coast Guard has implemented community interaction programs and maintains close surveillance along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). These initiatives aim to guide and assist Indian fishing boats, ensuring they remain within Indian waters. Additionally, bilateral mechanisms with concerned countries have been established to promote cooperation and understanding, further ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen.