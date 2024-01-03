Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation

A local farmers’ association in India, Keel Bhavani Ayakattu Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam, has issued a stark warning of legal repercussions against any individual attempting to obstruct the modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The project, sanctioned by the Madras High Court, is designed to line the canal, thereby reducing seepage and accelerating water delivery to remote regions.

High Court Mandate and Project Interruption

The Madras High Court had issued a directive to the Tamil Nadu State government, instructing them to persist with the canal’s extension, modernisation, and renovation. However, the project came to an abrupt halt, sparking concerns among officials and those contracted for the project.

Confrontation with Minister S. Muthusamy

The association’s secretary, K.V. Ponnaiyan, has publicly criticised the intervention of S. Muthusamy, the Minister for Housing and Urban Development. Muthusamy held a meeting with farmers who are opposing the project, which Ponnaiyan considers a direct violation of the court order.

Legal Notices Issued

Legal notices have been handed out to several officials, including Mr. Muthusamy, the Principal Secretary to the Water Resources Department, the Erode District Collector, and various other WRD officials. The farmers have also served a notice to the Executive Engineer of the WRD, Office of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division, at Konavaikal. These actions underscore the escalating tension surrounding this crucial water management project.