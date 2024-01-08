en English
India

Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives’ Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives’ Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, public figures in the Maldives, including a prominent minister, made derogatory and ‘anti-India’ remarks. The comments have sparked outrage among Indians, leading to an outpouring of responses from a host of former Indian cricketers.

Indian Cricketers Respond

Virender Sehwag, a revered name in Indian cricket, responded to the Maldivian remarks by highlighting the splendor of India’s own beautiful beaches and the untapped potential for developing tourism infrastructure. In a call to arms of sorts, he encouraged Indians to name their favorite yet unexplored places within the country, redirecting the focus to domestic tourism. Irfan Pathan, expressing disappointment over the negative remarks, praised Indian hospitality and service, hailing it as exemplary.

A Call for Unity

Suresh Raina, another former cricketer, called for unity against the wave of hate emanating from the Maldives. He urged Indians to explore the numerous enchanting Indian Islands and appreciate the beauty of their homeland. Aakash Chopra, in turn, emphasized the importance of making wise choices in response to the Maldives’ ‘India Out’ campaign, subtly hinting at the economic leverage that tourism can wield.

Support from the Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing legend, also pitched in with support. He took to social media to praise the coastal town of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra for its captivating beauty and hospitality. The message was loud and clear: India has its own treasure trove of natural beauty and the need of the hour is to appreciate and explore it.

Political Undercurrents

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep was notable, with him indulging in snorkeling and laying the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore. Amidst this, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his proximity to China, has been making unconventional moves, straining India-Maldives relations.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

