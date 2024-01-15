en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists

A paradigm shift is underway in the Indian Army’s human resources policy. In what marks a significant departure from standard practice, the Indian Army has paved the way for officers specializing in artificial intelligence, robotics, and drones to persist in their field even upon promotion to the rank of Colonel. This innovative approach is a calculated move aimed at bolstering the Army’s technological prowess and addressing skill gaps in vital tech domains.

Revamping the Promotion Paradigm

Historically, promotions within the ranks of the Indian Army have often led to officers being reassigned to command roles, a practice that, while fostering a diverse skillset, often resulted in a dilution of specialized knowledge. The new policy, however, enables Lieutenant Colonels promoted to the rank of Colonel in specialties such as information technology, space, and weaponry, to remain in their area of expertise for an additional two years. This initiative is a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to deepening domain knowledge and retaining expert Colonels longer in key fields.

Navigating the Trade-offs

The policy, while progressive, does not come without its challenges. The retention of specialization could potentially limit future promotions for individuals, an aspect that the Army is cognizant of. However, the broader objective of cultivating and retaining expertise in crucial tech domains takes precedence. The Indian Army has provisioned a review of this policy in three years to assess its impact and make necessary adjustments.

Preparing for a Technologically Advanced Future

This strategic shift in the Indian Army’s approach to promotions is a clear indicator of its vision for a technologically advanced future. By valuing specialization and deep domain knowledge, the Army is positioning itself to effectively navigate the complex landscape of modern warfare, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in military strategy.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
49 seconds ago
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
The Mahindra Group and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have announced a strategic partnership to establish an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), christened 2024 X Corp., with a capital commitment of Rs 2,262 crore. This collaboration between a leading Indian conglomerate and the Canadian pension fund is set to explore and invest in infrastructure projects within
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot Over Flight Delay In Viral Video
12 mins ago
Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot Over Flight Delay In Viral Video
Sushmita Sen Shares Warm Wishes for Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
14 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Shares Warm Wishes for Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
3 mins ago
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
10 mins ago
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
11 mins ago
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
1 min
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
3 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
3 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
5 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
7 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
9 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
9 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
9 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
10 mins
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app