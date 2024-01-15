en English
Politics

Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths

In the battle for the 2024 U.S. presidential nomination, Indian-American Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley have traded a series of personal accusations. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur with no previous elected experience, has called out Haley for alleged corruption resulting from her corporate affiliations, while Haley has countered by scrutinizing his trustworthiness and chastising him for dragging her family into political debates.

Shared Roots, Divergent Paths

Despite their political hostility, both share a common heritage as children of Indian immigrants, a background that also links them to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. This election cycle is underscoring the rising political visibility of Indian Americans, who are now more conspicuous than ever and are wearing their ethnic identity with pride. The Indian American community, which boasts the highest average household income among U.S. ethnic groups, has achieved political success faster than other immigrant communities.

Religion and Politics

Ramaswamy, who openly identifies as a Hindu, aligns his religious beliefs with conservative values, while Haley, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, converted to Christianity and adopted her husband’s surname. Other Indian American politicians, such as former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, have also navigated the complexities of their cultural identity within the political arena.

A Community Divided

The Indian American community typically votes Democratic, despite the Republican candidacies of Haley, Ramaswamy, and Jindal. The rivalry between Haley and Ramaswamy has unveiled subtle divides within the Indian American community, with some viewing Ramaswamy’s attacks as a betrayal of shared cultural values. Nonetheless, the community has made substantial strides in American politics, echoing a sentiment for representation that embodies Indian values like commitment to family and community.

Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

