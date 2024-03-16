Indian Airlines Buy Electoral Bonds Worth ₹56.65 Crore, Reveals ECI Post-Supreme Court Directive

Following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made public comprehensive data on electoral bonds, unveiling that two leading Indian airlines have collectively purchased bonds amounting to ₹56.65 crore. This disclosure has stirred discussions around the transparency and implications of such contributions towards political funding in India.

Background and Impact

The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2018, was aimed at ensuring transparency in political funding by allowing donations to be made anonymously through these bonds. However, the scheme has been mired in controversy, with critics arguing it obscures the sources of political donations, potentially leading to crony capitalism. The recent disclosure by the ECI, following a directive from the Supreme Court, has once again brought the debate to the forefront, especially with significant amounts being donated by corporations, including ₹56.65 crore from two unnamed Indian airlines.

Political and Public Reaction

The revelation has elicited mixed reactions from various quarters. Political parties, particularly those benefiting from the scheme, defend it as a step towards cleaner election funding. In contrast, opposition figures and transparency advocates decry the lack of donor transparency, fearing undue influence on policy-making. The public discourse has intensified, with citizens and experts alike calling for more openness regarding the financial dealings between corporations and political entities.

Looking Ahead

The unfolding developments raise pertinent questions about the future of political funding in India. As the nation grapples with the fine balance between ensuring transparency and protecting donor anonymity, the role of electoral bonds remains a contentious issue. This scenario underscores the ongoing debate about the influence of money in politics and the need for comprehensive reform to safeguard the democratic process against potential manipulation.