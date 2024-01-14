en English
Bangladesh

India Welcomes Bangladesh’s New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen ‘Maitri’

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
India Welcomes Bangladesh’s New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen ‘Maitri’

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has celebrated the appointment of Bangladesh’s new Foreign Minister, Dr. Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, with a warm social media post. The congratulatory message, shared via Twitter, indicates India’s readiness to cooperate closely with Bangladesh under Mahmud’s leadership to fortify their longstanding friendship, known as ‘maitri’.

The New Era of ‘Maitri’

Dr. Jaishankar’s note of optimism is a testament to the historical and cultural bonds shared by India and Bangladesh. These bonds have been the cornerstone for multifaceted cooperation across various fields. With Dr. Mahmud at the helm of foreign affairs, both nations are geared up to strengthen these ties even further.

A Shift in Cabinet

Bangladesh’s Cabinet Division recently issued a gazette outlining the responsibilities of the new cabinet members, officially inscribing Dr. Mahmud’s role as the Foreign Minister. Prior to this, Dr. Mahmud served as the Information Minister since 2018, demonstrating his expertise and commitment to public service.

Strong Leadership Amidst Global Challenges

On his first day in office, Dr. Mahmud addressed the media, signaling his readiness to navigate the complexities of the current global situation. His willingness to work with diverse parties showcases the new Foreign Minister’s diplomatic prowess and determination to uphold the interests of Bangladesh on the international stage.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

