India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

As the first sunlight of 2024 kissed the Indian subcontinent, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings to the nation. Both leaders expressed hopes for a year filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health for everyone.

A Commitment to Inclusive and Sustainable Development

President Murmu, through a message shared on a social media platform, encouraged a commitment to inclusive and sustainable development—an underlying ethos that India aims to maintain in this new year. Prime Minister Modi echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of positivity and hope for the future.

Anticipations for 2024

The year 2024 holds significant events for the nation, including the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya slated for January 22—a cultural and religious milestone—and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, which will dictate the political direction of India.

Retrospect: 2023

Looking back, 2023 was marked by notable events such as the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s South Pole, cementing India’s position in space exploration.

New Year Wishes from Other Leaders

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to convey his New Year wishes. He emphasized the need for justice and love, sharing a heartfelt photo with his mother, Sonia Gandhi. In a separate event, Prime Minister Modi offered birthday greetings to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, acknowledging his significant contributions to India’s aviation infrastructure.

As the nation steps into a new year, the leaders’ messages resonate with a collective aspiration for a prosperous and peaceful India.