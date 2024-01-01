en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

As the first sunlight of 2024 kissed the Indian subcontinent, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings to the nation. Both leaders expressed hopes for a year filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health for everyone.

A Commitment to Inclusive and Sustainable Development

President Murmu, through a message shared on a social media platform, encouraged a commitment to inclusive and sustainable development—an underlying ethos that India aims to maintain in this new year. Prime Minister Modi echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of positivity and hope for the future.

Anticipations for 2024

The year 2024 holds significant events for the nation, including the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya slated for January 22—a cultural and religious milestone—and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, which will dictate the political direction of India.

Retrospect: 2023

Looking back, 2023 was marked by notable events such as the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s South Pole, cementing India’s position in space exploration.

New Year Wishes from Other Leaders

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to convey his New Year wishes. He emphasized the need for justice and love, sharing a heartfelt photo with his mother, Sonia Gandhi. In a separate event, Prime Minister Modi offered birthday greetings to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, acknowledging his significant contributions to India’s aviation infrastructure.

As the nation steps into a new year, the leaders’ messages resonate with a collective aspiration for a prosperous and peaceful India.

0
India Politics World
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students

By Dil Bar Irshad

Defence Minister and UP CM Inaugurate Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for Girls: A Leap towards Gender Equality in Defence

By Rafia Tasleem

Mixed Performance in Pharma Stocks Reflect Market Volatility: An Analysis of Trends and 2024 Outlook

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions for Numaish Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Kapoor Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, to Grace Koffee with Karan: A Peek ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Kapoor Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, to Grace Koffee with Karan: A Peek ...
heart comment 0
India’s MHA Geotags 3.55 Crore Saplings Planted by Armed Forces in Conservation Effort

By Rafia Tasleem

India's MHA Geotags 3.55 Crore Saplings Planted by Armed Forces in Conservation Effort
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

By Rafia Tasleem

Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Direction

By BNN Correspondents

Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa's Direction
Opening Bell 2024: A Preview of India’s Economic and Cultural Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

Opening Bell 2024: A Preview of India's Economic and Cultural Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
10 seconds
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
35 seconds
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
2 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
3 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
11 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
12 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
12 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
12 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
12 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
16 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
19 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
43 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
54 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
57 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
2 hours
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app