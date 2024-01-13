India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership

The External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, illuminated on the evolving dynamics of the India-US relationship at the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A significant shift in America’s perception of India, he suggested, has led to a more equal footing in bilateral dealings, a stark contrast to the once challenging relationship following India’s independence in 1947. The turning point, as Jaishankar recalls, was initiated during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Indian Prime Minister.

From Nuclear Deal to Strategic Partnership

The Indo-US nuclear deal, forged in 2005 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was a game-changer. The emphasis on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction signaled a transformation in the relationship. Recent developments, such as President Joe Biden’s acknowledgement of the robust friendship between the two nations, and several major deals have further solidified this strategic partnership. The focus of this partnership has largely been in the realms of technology and defense.

India: A Key Player in the Indo-Pacific

India, in the eyes of the US, is seen as a key player to ensure a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region. The relationship is deemed as one of the most strategic and consequential of the 21st century. This cooperation extends to defense industrial collaboration, co-development, and co-production of military capabilities, showcased by the US granting a manufacturing license for GE F414 engines in India.

Collaborative Efforts Across Sectors

The collaboration between India and the US is not limited to defense and technology. The two nations have been working together in the areas of counterterrorism, defense policy, climate action, clean energy, space exploration – marked by India’s signing of the Artemis Accords, and multilateral engagements through various international organizations. The people-to-people ties, with over 4 million Indians residing in the US, further boost this strategic partnership through collaboration, innovation, and job creation.