India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment

Yesterday, in a significant display of India’s infrastructural prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the nation’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. This colossal structure, spanning an impressive 21.8 km, stretches across the sea, connecting the vibrant heart of Mumbai to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

A Marvel Over The Sea

The completion of this mega-infrastructure project, despite the formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, stands as a testament to the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to its ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp’ – the resolve to propel India to developed nation status. The bridge, which took seven years to build at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from the current two hours to about half an hour.

More Than Just A Bridge

But the Atal Setu is more than just a bridge. It’s a symbol of a rapidly evolving India, a nation steadfast in its pursuit of progress, and a testament to the government’s commitment to executing mega infrastructure projects, even in the face of adversity. This bridge is a crucial aspect of the government’s wider road infrastructure project that includes the Mumbai Coastal Road and will also connect to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway via an extension at Chirle.

Implications for the Future

With the ability to handle about 70,000 vehicles daily, this project is not just about enhancing connectivity; it’s about fueling economic development in the region. The inauguration of the Atal Setu underscores India’s infrastructural capabilities and sets the trajectory for a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ As the country’s longest sea bridge and the world’s 12th longest, it is expected to become a landmark in the city, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

In other news, the Supreme Court of India made a significant decision to not issue a stay on the bill concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). This decision implies notable changes for the country’s election oversight body and the process of choosing its leadership. More details of these events are available in the Hindustan Times print edition through subscription.