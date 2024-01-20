India Turns to Bangladesh for Connectivity Amidst Myanmar Instability

In the wake of the ongoing political instability in Myanmar, India's $484 million Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP)—a strategic initiative to improve access to its northeastern states—has been severely affected. The turmoil, sparked by a military coup in February 2021, has spiraled into a protracted civil war, disrupting governance, and inviting the involvement of various ethnic groups. This unrest has not only hindered the project's operationalization but also escalated its cost from Rs 535 crore to Rs 3200 crore.

KMTTP and its Implications

The KMTTP aims to establish a river link between the Sittwe port in Myanmar and Kolkata in India, further constructing road links to Mizoram. With over 80% of the project complete, the formal completion and launch by 2025 seem unlikely. This delay poses a significant setback to India's ACT EAST initiative and its efforts to counter China's Belt and Roads Initiative in South Asia. Interestingly, China-sponsored projects in Myanmar continue to progress unhindered amidst the unrest.

Democratic Power: A Ray of Hope for India

India's government sees a potential solution in the return of democratic forces to power in Myanmar. However, the situation is further complicated by the Arakan Army's territorial claim over Paletwa, adding another layer of uncertainty to India's plans.

Alternative Connectivity Projects with Bangladesh

As the KMTTP flounders, bilateral connectivity projects with Bangladesh emerge as a viable alternative for India to better integrate its northeastern states and alleviate reliance on the narrow Siliguri corridor. Utilizing Bangladesh's infrastructure, such as river routes and ports like Chittagong and Mongla, India can enhance domestic trade and stimulate industrial and infrastructural growth in South Asia.

Strengthening India-Bangladesh Relations

Recent developments, such as the re-election of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, are likely to fortify bilateral ties with India. The two nations, sharing a 4,096-km border and 54 rivers, have fostered a longstanding friendship, cemented by a 25-year Friendship Treaty in 1972. Memoranda of Understanding between the countries in the logistics sector, the establishment of a joint venture, and granting India permanent access to Chattogram and Mongla Port in April 2023, are set to boost regional trade and connectivity with India, Nepal, and Bhutan.