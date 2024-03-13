India Today Conclave 2024: Power Meets Purpose in New Delhi with Modi, Shah, and Global Leaders

Delhi is set to host an assembly of leaders, actors, and luminaries once again at the highly anticipated India Today Conclave 2024, scheduled for March 15-16.

This year's theme, 'Brand Bharat: An Assertive Nation in an Uncertain World', aims to delve deep into India's burgeoning role on the international stage, featuring a lineup of distinguished speakers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key figures in governance and global diplomacy.

Unveiling the Agenda: A Global Diagnostic

For over two decades, the India Today Conclave has positioned itself as a global diagnostic platform, scrutinizing the pulse of the planet through discussions on pressing issues, performances, and talks that resonate with contemporary times.

The 2024 edition seeks to continue this legacy by fostering debates that challenge the status quo, ignite new ideas, and predict future trends. With a special focus on 'Brand Bharat', the conclave is set to explore India's triumphs amidst 21st-century challenges, positioning itself as a key player in shaping the global narrative.

An exclusive interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah is among the most anticipated sessions, promising candid discussions on a range of critical topics. This interaction underscores the conclave's commitment to offering its audience not just insights into India's policy directions but also a rare glimpse into the minds shaping these policies. The event will also feature keynotes and panels with other prominent leaders, ensuring a comprehensive dialogue on India's assertive stance in an uncertain world.

Engage, Experience, Enlighten

Set against the backdrop of the luxurious Taj Palace in New Delhi, the conclave is not just a forum for dialogue but an experience, offering premium delegate passes that include exclusive seating, gourmet dining, and cocktails.

Attendees are also privy to a complimentary subscription to ITG group magazines and a limited edition India Today Diary, making the conclave a blend of enlightenment, engagement, and exclusive access. With tickets priced at ₹2,00,000, the event promises to be an enriching assembly of minds keen on dissecting and discussing global resilience and India's role in it.

As the India Today Conclave 2024 approaches, the anticipation builds for what is expected to be a pivotal event in understanding and shaping the discourse on India's position in an evolving global landscape.

The conclave not only offers a platform for influential voices to converge but also provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the architects of India’s future policies and strategies. As the world watches, 'Brand Bharat' is poised to present its narrative, asserting its place as an assertive nation in an uncertain world.