India Today Conclave 2024: PM Modi Champions Digital Innovation, Start-Ups, and Women Empowerment

The India Today Conclave 2024 became a beacon of inspiration as it illuminated the path India is taking towards digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the conclave, underscored the significant strides India has made in fostering a digital ecosystem that supports start-ups and promotes economic inclusivity.

Empowering Entrepreneurs across India

At the heart of the conclave was the impressive growth of start-ups in India, boasting over 1.25 lakh registered enterprises spanning across 600 districts. This remarkable expansion demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit now thriving beyond the metropolitan hubs, reaching into India's hinterlands. Modi highlighted the Mudra Yojana scheme as a pivotal force in this movement, having facilitated bank loans sans guarantees, thus disbursing Rs 26 lakh crore to 80 million beneficiaries. The scheme's success stories were not just numbers but testimonies of a changing India.

Digital Innovations for Street Vendors and Farmers

The conclave also shed light on the PM SVANidhi scheme, designed to provide street vendors with easy access to loans, thereby integrating them into the digital economy. The scheme's emphasis on digital transactions reflected a broader push towards a digitally empowered society. Furthermore, the introduction of the NAMO Drone Didi Yojana marked a significant step towards leveraging technology for rural upliftment, offering women in villages opportunities to use drones for farming and other economic activities. Such initiatives signify a move towards a more inclusive economic development model.

Women at the Forefront of India's Digital Leap

The conclave was not just about technology and entrepreneurship; it was also a platform to champion women's empowerment. Through schemes like the NAMO Drone Didi Yojana, women are being equipped with the tools and technologies to not just participate but lead in India's digital revolution. This approach not only provides them with livelihood opportunities but also positions them as integral contributors to India's growth story.

In mapping out the trajectory of India's future, the India Today Conclave 2024 vividly showcased the nation's commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity. With leaders like PM Modi at the helm, steering the conversation towards actionable insights and transformative policies, India's journey towards becoming a digitally empowered society appears both promising and inclusive. As the conclave concluded, the message was clear: India's digital revolution will be inclusive, empowering, and led by the aspirations of its people.