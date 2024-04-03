India to Launch Own Democracy Index Amid Global Criticism and Downgrades

In a strategic move to counter global criticism and recent downgrades in democracy ratings, the Indian Government has announced plans to introduce its own democracy index. This decision comes in the wake of various international indices like V-Dem, Freedom House, and the Economist Intelligence Unit portraying India's democratic health in a negative light, marking it as an electoral autocracy or a flawed democracy.

Advertisment

Understanding Democracy Measurement

Global democracy indices play a critical role in assessing the state of democratic governance across the world. They utilize a variety of methodologies, ranging from expert judgments to factual data analysis, to evaluate countries on numerous parameters such as electoral process, civil liberties, and political culture. Despite their widespread usage, these indices often face criticism over their perceived bias, methodology, and the adequacy of their sample sizes. India's contention with these indices has been particularly pronounced, with officials questioning the objectivity and fairness of their assessments.

India's Counter-Narrative

Advertisment

In response to the criticism and aiming to provide an alternative perspective on its democratic status, India's government, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is set to develop its own democracy index. This initiative seeks not only to challenge the existing global narratives but also to reflect India's democratic strengths and areas of improvement through a lens that, according to Indian officials, will be more balanced and rooted in the country's context. The methodology and parameters of the new index are under review, with a focus on ensuring its credibility and international acceptance.

Global Indices and Their Impact

Global democracy indices, despite their controversies, have significant implications for countries' international standing, affecting investor confidence and sovereign ratings. The methodologies behind these indices, whether based on expert surveys or objective data, aim to provide a comprehensive picture of the state of democracy worldwide. However, the debate over the most effective approach to measuring democracy underscores the complexity of capturing the nuances of different political systems. India's endeavor to create its own index highlights the ongoing discussions about the universality of democracy assessments and the need for diverse perspectives in global governance evaluations.