India to Eradicate Naxalism in Three Years, Asserts Home Minister Amit Shah

India's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, confidently proclaimed that the nation would rid itself of Naxalism entirely within the next three years. This bold assertion was made during the 60th Raising Day celebration of the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam, under the watchful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commendation for the SSB

Shah lavished praise on the SSB for their determined efforts alongside other forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) in combating Naxalism. Their operations have been notably effective in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Shah also recognized the SSB's integral role in thwarting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, where they work in unison with other security agencies.

Remembering the SSB's Legacy

On this occasion, the government unveiled a postal stamp to honor the unwavering service of the SSB. Tracing back the SSB's history, Shah highlighted its inception following the India-China war in 1963. The force was given the responsibility for the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders as a result of the 'One Border One Force' policy implemented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Government's Commitment to Central Armed Police Forces

Shah emphasized the central government's steadfast commitment to the welfare of all Central Armed Police Forces. He cited various measures undertaken by Prime Minister Modi for their benefit. The event was graced by the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among other dignitaries.

