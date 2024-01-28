India to Engage in Crucial Trade Talks on Dual-Use Goods, Software, and Technology

On January 30, 2024, India will engage in pivotal trade talks, putting the spotlight on dual-use goods, software, and technology. The discussions are geared towards items that possess both civilian and military applicability, thereby holding massive implications for trade regulations, national security, and international diplomacy.

Focus on Dual-Use Goods and Technologies

With a prime emphasis on SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies) items, the conference seeks to refine export controls on dual-use goods and technologies. Key sectors regulated under India's SCOMET list, such as defence, aerospace, electronics, telecommunications, and information security, will be the fulcrum of the dialogue.

Key International Participants

High-profile international speakers, including heads of United Nations Security Council committees and the Chair of the Missile Technology Control Regime, will grace the forum, contributing their expertise to the discussions. The conference will address various dimensions of India's Strategic Trade Control system, including legal frameworks, licensing processes, enforcement mechanisms, and supply chain compliance programs.

Potential Implications of the Talks

The outcomes of these talks could instigate alterations in trade policies, influence industry practices, and modify bilateral or multilateral agreements. The trade talks symbolise a crucial stride for India in establishing its stance on the global arena, potentially fostering enhanced cooperation or strategic alliances with other nations.