India: Supreme Court Seeks Modi Government's Response on CAA, Sets April 9 Hearing

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court called for the Narendra Modi government's stance on petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduling the next hearing for April 9. Despite demands from petitioners for a halt on citizenship grants under the CAA, the court has not imposed any stay, keeping the law in action.

Background and Legal Challenge

The CAA, enacted in December 2019, has stirred controversy for allegedly discriminating against migrants on the basis of religion. Aimed at providing citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from neighboring countries, critics argue it undermines India's secular constitution. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, assured the court that the CAA does not strip any Indian of citizenship, amidst a backdrop of widespread protests and international criticism.

Government's Defense and Opposition's Critique

While the government defends the CAA as a humanitarian measure, opposition parties and human rights groups decry it as communal and unconstitutional. Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that the law is designed to protect persecuted minorities without affecting any Indian citizen's status. The Supreme Court's request for the government's response adds a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle over the CAA's legitimacy.

The Road Ahead

As the April 9 hearing approaches, the nation awaits a pivotal decision that could shape India's citizenship laws and its secular ethos. Both supporters and opponents of the CAA are gearing up for a significant legal showdown, underlining the deep divisions the law has sown in the Indian polity.