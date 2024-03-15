India Sets Up Emergency Measures for Citizens in Haiti Amidst Political Chaos and Violence

Following the recent surge of violence and political instability in Haiti, the Indian government has announced the establishment of a control room and emergency helpline numbers to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals from the Caribbean nation. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed India's readiness to evacuate its citizens amidst the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the escalating gang violence that threatens the country's social order.

Immediate Response to Crisis

As the situation in Haiti worsens, with gangs attacking government structures and widespread looting, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has taken swift action to ensure the safety of Indian nationals. With an estimated 50 to 80 Indian community members currently in Haiti, the ministry, along with the Indian Embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which holds accreditation for Haiti, has established a control room to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance. Emergency helpline numbers have been released to the public, ensuring that those in need can reach out for help and information round the clock.

Monitoring and Communication

The Indian Embassy in Santo Domingo has been proactive in maintaining communication with the Indian community in Haiti, providing updates and guidance amidst the chaos. Embassy staff are working tirelessly to monitor the developments and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals. This initiative underscores the embassy's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad, especially in times of crisis.

Background of Haiti's Turmoil

Haiti's political landscape has been fraught with instability for decades, leading to the current crisis. The resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the control of gangs over significant portions of the capital, Port-au-Prince, highlight the severity of the situation. The recent attack on the country's largest prison and the subsequent jailbreak further exacerbate the chaos, making the need for international assistance and intervention more critical than ever. With gangs controlling 80% of the capital and violence escalating, the safety of residents and foreign nationals is of paramount concern.

As the international community watches closely, the efforts of the Indian government to protect its citizens in Haiti reflect a broader concern for the safety of expatriates during times of crisis. The situation in Haiti remains fluid, with the potential for further violence and political upheaval. The proactive measures taken by India could serve as a model for other nations with citizens in Haiti, underscoring the importance of swift action and international cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of all affected by the crisis.