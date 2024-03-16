India Sets Lok Sabha 2024 Elections in 7 Phases: Dates, Security, and Voter Info Unveiled

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday the comprehensive schedule for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, setting the stage for a seven-phase electoral process beginning April 19, with the final counting slated for June 4. This significant electoral exercise will also coincide with four state Assembly elections, emphasizing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) readiness for a mammoth democratic exercise involving nearly 97 crore voters across the nation.
Election Schedule and Phases
The detailed breakdown of the election phases reveals a meticulous planning to accommodate the vast geographical and demographic diversity of India. Phase 1 commences on April 19, covering 102 constituencies across 21 States and Union Territories, with subsequent phases unfolding until June 1, when the seventh phase covers the remaining 57 constituencies. This staggered approach not only eases logistical and security arrangements but also aims to ensure maximum voter participation.
Security Measures and Voter Engagement
With the announcement, the model code of conduct swings into immediate effect, underscoring the ECI's commitment to a fair and peaceful electoral process. Rajiv Kumar highlighted the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the establishment of integrated control rooms for efficient incident management. Furthermore, the ECI's introduction of 27 apps and portals, including cVigil and KYC apps, showcases an innovative stride towards enhancing voter engagement and ensuring a transparent, violation-free election.
Combatting Misinformation and Ensuring Integrity
In light of the prevalent issue of fake news, CEC Kumar underscored stringent measures to combat misinformation and maintain the electoral process's integrity. The mantra "Verify Before You Amplify" encapsulates the ECI's proactive stance against fake news, aiming to foster a well-informed voter base. Kumar's poetic advice against spreading unverified news adds a unique touch to the serious endeavor of safeguarding the election's credibility.
As the nation gears up for this monumental electoral journey, the meticulous planning and innovative measures introduced by the ECI reflect a strong commitment to upholding the sanctity and integrity of the democratic process. The emphasis on security, voter engagement, and the battle against misinformation set a hopeful precedent for conducting elections in the world's largest democracy, promising a participatory and inclusive electoral exercise.