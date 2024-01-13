India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US

In a move that underscores the significance of bilateral trade relations, the Indian government, represented by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, highlighted the necessity for a more rapid visa processing system during the 14th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting with the United States. The Indian authorities emphasized the significant contribution of professional and skilled workers, students, investors, and business visitors to the economic and technological partnership between India and the US. The movement of these individuals was pinpointed as a pivotal element in strengthening the bilateral ties.

Visa Processing and Economic Collaboration

Authorities noted that easing visa restrictions and expediting the visa process would be mutually beneficial for both countries, fostering economic growth and technological collaboration. This issue was brought to the forefront of discussions with the aim of improving the trade and investment flows between the two nations.

Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers

Beyond visa concerns, the meeting addressed various other pivotal matters. The two countries agreed to set up a mechanism to reduce non-tariff barriers with the aim of promoting bilateral trade. Discussions on lifting the ban on exports of wild caught shrimps were also initiated, a move that could potentially impact Indian fishermen and exports positively. Furthermore, the establishment of a Joint Facilitative Mechanism (JFM) was agreed upon, aiming to mutually recognize results from International Laboratories and establish mutual recognition arrangements on a bilateral basis whenever possible.

Enhancing Services Trade

The forum also highlighted the importance of the social security totalization agreement, which was identified as a key ask from the Indian side. This agreement is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing services trade between the two countries and assist Indian IT professionals who temporarily work in the US. Joint initiatives in areas such as critical minerals, customs and trade facilitation, supply chains, and trade in high-tech products were agreed upon, aiming to develop an ambitious and forward-looking roadmap for enhanced cooperation.

India also voiced the need to increase the number of inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in India to reach pre-pandemic levels, emphasizing the US as India’s top export market for pharmaceutical products.

Overall, the TPF meeting served as a platform for India and the US to address a range of trade-related concerns and priorities, aiming to bolster bilateral economic and technological partnership while fostering enhanced cooperation across various sectors.