India Protests British High Commissioner’s Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

On January 10, 2024, Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, visited Mirpur in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a move that has sparked significant controversy. The visit, which took place shortly after a high-profile meeting between the Indian Defense Minister and UK officials in London, has led to sharp criticism from India, igniting suspicions of Britain’s dual approach and potentially inflaming tensions between the countries.

India’s Strong Disapproval

The Indian government has expressed strong disapproval of Marriott’s visit, viewing it as a violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a formal statement denouncing the visit, and the Indian Foreign Secretary lodged a firm protest with the British High Commissioner to India.

In response, Marriott defended her visit to Mirpur, highlighting that approximately 70% of British Pakistanis trace their origins to this region. Consequently, she argued that her work in the region is crucial for safeguarding diaspora interests.

Backlash on Social Media

Marriott’s visit has not only drawn the ire of the Indian government but has also sparked a backlash on social media within India. Numerous users have labelled the visit as ‘shameful,’ expressing their dissatisfaction and concern over the perceived overstep.

A Reminder of Past Incidents

This incident has inevitably reminded Indian officials of a similar occurrence from the previous year, when Donald Blome, the US envoy to Pakistan, visited PoK, eliciting a similar protest from India. The MEA spokesperson had communicated India’s objections at the time, underscoring India’s expectation for the international community to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.