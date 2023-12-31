India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Special Broadcast

In a special episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ a radio program hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nawab Qureshi, a representative of the Indian Minorities Foundation, made a statement that reflects the optimism of India’s trajectory. Qureshi stated that India is swiftly advancing on the path of development, with particular emphasis on the progress of the Muslim community within the country.

108th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The 108th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ held significance for both PM Modi and the nation. Alongside key topics like the Fit India movement and the importance of superfoods, PM Modi addressed the recent assembly elections in five states, India’s twin Oscars wins, and the nation’s spirit of development. He also highlighted the significance of the digit 108 on the 108th episode of the radio show.

Significance of Special Broadcast

This special broadcast, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, reflects an attempt to engage minority communities in the national discourse. It provided a platform for these communities to discuss their progress and voice their concerns. Qureshi’s comments underscore the positive changes in the country, attributing them to PM Modi’s leadership over the past 9.5 years.

Impacts on the Muslim Community

Qureshi specifically highlighted the progress of the Muslim community within India. He believes this advancement is due to the Prime Minister’s leadership, indicating the positive impacts of PM Modi’s governance on minority communities. His remarks on the show echo the sentiment of optimism and progress that is sweeping across the nation.

