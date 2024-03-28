India Plans $3.7 Billion Investment to Fence 1,610-km Border with Myanmar to Combat Smuggling and Illegal Activities

India has initiated a significant border security project, planning to invest nearly US$3.7 billion in constructing a fence along its 1,610-km border with Myanmar. This strategic move aims to curb smuggling and illegal activities, marking a shift from the decades-old visa-free movement policy amidst national security concerns and efforts to maintain the demographic structure of its northeastern region. A government committee has recently green-lighted the project's budget, awaiting final approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Strategic Implications and Background

The decision to erect a border fence with Myanmar comes in the wake of the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, which led to a significant influx of civilians and troops into Indian territory. The shared ethnic and familial ties between people living on both sides of the border have raised concerns in New Delhi over potential communal tensions. Additionally, the porous border has been blamed for exacerbating unrest in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, leading to a civil war-like situation between two ethnic groups. The government's move to build the fence, alongside parallel and feeder roads connecting military bases to the border, reflects a comprehensive strategy to secure the region.

Financial and Technical Challenges

The project's cost is set to be nearly 125 million rupees (S$2.02 million) per km, more than double the expense of the 2020 Bangladesh border fence, due to the challenging hilly terrain and the incorporation of advanced technology to prevent intrusion and corrosion. This significant investment underscores the logistical and financial challenges involved in enhancing border security in difficult terrains, while also highlighting India's commitment to leveraging technology for national security purposes.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The construction of the fence and its accompanying infrastructure is expected to have a profound impact on the region, potentially altering cross-border dynamics and affecting local communities with historical ties across the border. As India moves forward with this ambitious project, the implications for regional security, trade, and human migration will be closely watched by neighboring countries and the international community. The strategic investment in border infrastructure signals a new era in India's approach to border management and national security, with potential long-term effects on the region's geopolitical landscape.