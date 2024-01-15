en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

India Outpaces China in Nepal’s Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
India Outpaces China in Nepal’s Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift

In a significant shift of power in South Asia, India has reportedly gained a formidable upper hand over China in Nepal’s vital hydropower sector. This development is primarily attributed to a strategic policy change that India implemented in 2018. Both Asian nations, known for their growing global influence, have invested significantly in Nepal’s hydropower projects over the last decade. However, India’s strategic policy maneuvers have started to yield positive results, giving it a considerable edge over China in the competition for influence in Nepal.

Nepal’s Hydropower Sector – A Geopolitical Chessboard

The rivalry between India and China in Nepal is a microcosm of their broader geopolitical contest for regional supremacy. The hydropower sector in this Himalayan nation is a crucial arena where this competition is being played out. For Nepal, hydropower holds immense significance due to the country’s vast untapped hydroelectric potential. Securing projects in this sector is perceived as an effective method to strengthen political and economic ties with the landlocked nation.

India’s Strategic 2018 Policy Shift

The 2018 policy shift appears to have tipped the scales in India’s favor. The policy changes have enabled India to outpace China in securing hydropower contracts and establishing a more robust presence in the sector. This development could have long-term ramifications on the balance of power in South Asia.

A Tripartite Agreement on the Horizon

Nepal is currently preparing to alter its hydropower projects for electricity export to Bangladesh once a tripartite agreement involving India is signed. The negotiation process with Bangladesh and India revolves around issues related to electricity tariff and power transmission. India has shown readiness to facilitate electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh, further strengthening its influence in the region.

This development marks a strategic victory for India in its ongoing efforts to assert influence in South Asia. As the balance tilts in India’s favor in the hydropower sector, the geopolitical landscape in this region is set to undergo a significant transformation. The implications of this development extend far beyond the borders of these three nations, potentially affecting the broader dynamics of power and influence in South Asia.

0
China India Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
9 mins ago
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
At China’s 14th National Winter Games, a story of youthful tenacity unfolded on the snow-covered slopes. Zhao Yujun, a 12-year-old skier from Inner Mongolia, displayed extraordinary determination, helping his team clinch a second-place finish in the men’s 4x1500m cross-country skiing team relay. Zhao’s performance was particularly noteworthy in the final leg, where he surpassed two
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
36 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
37 mins ago
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
Shandong's Local Specialities: The Powerhouse of China's Agriculture
9 mins ago
Shandong's Local Specialities: The Powerhouse of China's Agriculture
Former Chairman of Everbright Bank Arrested on Corruption Charges in China's Anti-Graft Campaign
27 mins ago
Former Chairman of Everbright Bank Arrested on Corruption Charges in China's Anti-Graft Campaign
China Sustains Leadership in Global Shipbuilding Industry
32 mins ago
China Sustains Leadership in Global Shipbuilding Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
1 min
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
4 mins
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
4 mins
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
8 mins
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
9 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
9 mins
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
9 mins
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
9 mins
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
9 mins
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app