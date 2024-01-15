India Outpaces China in Nepal’s Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift

In a significant shift of power in South Asia, India has reportedly gained a formidable upper hand over China in Nepal’s vital hydropower sector. This development is primarily attributed to a strategic policy change that India implemented in 2018. Both Asian nations, known for their growing global influence, have invested significantly in Nepal’s hydropower projects over the last decade. However, India’s strategic policy maneuvers have started to yield positive results, giving it a considerable edge over China in the competition for influence in Nepal.

Nepal’s Hydropower Sector – A Geopolitical Chessboard

The rivalry between India and China in Nepal is a microcosm of their broader geopolitical contest for regional supremacy. The hydropower sector in this Himalayan nation is a crucial arena where this competition is being played out. For Nepal, hydropower holds immense significance due to the country’s vast untapped hydroelectric potential. Securing projects in this sector is perceived as an effective method to strengthen political and economic ties with the landlocked nation.

India’s Strategic 2018 Policy Shift

The 2018 policy shift appears to have tipped the scales in India’s favor. The policy changes have enabled India to outpace China in securing hydropower contracts and establishing a more robust presence in the sector. This development could have long-term ramifications on the balance of power in South Asia.

A Tripartite Agreement on the Horizon

Nepal is currently preparing to alter its hydropower projects for electricity export to Bangladesh once a tripartite agreement involving India is signed. The negotiation process with Bangladesh and India revolves around issues related to electricity tariff and power transmission. India has shown readiness to facilitate electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh, further strengthening its influence in the region.

This development marks a strategic victory for India in its ongoing efforts to assert influence in South Asia. As the balance tilts in India’s favor in the hydropower sector, the geopolitical landscape in this region is set to undergo a significant transformation. The implications of this development extend far beyond the borders of these three nations, potentially affecting the broader dynamics of power and influence in South Asia.