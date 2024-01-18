en English
Business

India May Ease Investment Scrutiny on China Amid Border Peace Hopes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST


India, hinting at a potential change in its strict investment stance towards Chinese companies, has indicated that peace along the mutual border could lead to a relaxation of these policies. This comes in the wake of a deadly clash in 2020, which escalated tensions and led to India imposing stringent surveillance on investments from neighboring countries, particularly China. The fallout of this decision disrupted investments amounting to billions and stalled projects from Chinese firms like BYD and Great Wall Motor.

Border Tensions and Investment Policies

Following the border clash, India’s investment landscape underwent a significant shift. The Indian authorities implemented rigorous checks on investments from countries sharing its borders, a move primarily aimed at Chinese firms. This policy change impacted trade relations and brought several projects to a halt. However, despite the ongoing border dispute, China continues to be India’s largest import partner. The fiscal year ending in March saw trade between the two nations nearing $114 billion.

Diplomatic Discussions and Potential Resumption of Investments

In the aftermath of the border conflict, Indian and Chinese officials have embarked on diplomatic and military discussions to resolve the dispute. The primary goal of these conversations is to prevent any further conflicts and ensure peace along the border. Rajesh Kumar Singh, a senior Indian official, expressed optimism about the situation, mentioning the absence of any recent incidents and hoping for improved relations. If the border tensions ease, it could pave the way for normal investment activities to resume.

Looking Forward: Broader Mechanisms for Foreign Investments

As the situation evolves, India is contemplating the establishment of a broader mechanism for reviewing foreign investments. This model would be similar to systems operating in countries like the U.S. and Australia. While implementing such a mechanism, the Indian authorities aim to maintain an inviting investment environment. The potential relaxation of investment policies towards Chinese firms could be a significant step in this direction, provided peace is achieved and maintained along the border.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

