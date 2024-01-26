India Marks 75th Republic Day with Flag Hoisting and Parades Across Organizations

India marked its 75th Republic Day on Friday, a day that saw the country come alive with vibrant parades, flag hoisting ceremonies, and array of events across multiple organizations. Celebrations were held nationwide, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and military strength of the nation, with the national flag unfurled in offices, educational institutions, and public spaces.

Republic Day Celebrations at GST Bhavan

At the GST Bhavan, the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, N. Padmasri, presided over the ceremony. She unfurled the national flag, took the guard of honour, and emphasized the importance of good governance during her address. She also underscored the necessity of a modern tax system that facilitates ease of doing business. The event concluded with the release of tricoloured helium balloons and distribution of sweets to children, a tradition that adds colour and joy to the celebrations.

Educational Institutions Join the Festivities

Universities and colleges like JIPMER, Pondicherry University, and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) also celebrated the occasion. SBV's Vice Chancellor, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, highlighted the role of citizens in nation-building and awarded students with commendation certificates. The Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College was awarded the rolling trophy for the best March Past troop for the year 2024, a testament to their discipline and spirit.

Banking Sector Marks the Day

Distinct from the educational institutions, the SBI Main Branch and Currency Administration Cell held their celebration, where Assistant General Manager M. Natarajan raised the flag. He urged the improvement of the bank's services, a message that resonated with the staff, administration, and security team members present at the event.

While the celebrations showcased the country's unity and diversity, it also served as a platform to display India's military prowess. This year, the parade featured an all-women contingent from the army, air force, and navy, a first in the history of Republic Day celebrations. The French President, Emmanuel Macron, was the chief guest, and a French army contingent marched alongside their Indian counterparts, symbolizing the strong bond between the two countries. The parade also showcased the country's advanced military equipment, including tanks, missile systems, and infantry combat vehicles.

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, the essence of the day was not just about the display of military might or cultural heritage. It was a reflection of the nation's unwavering commitment to democracy, unity, and the principle of good governance. It was a day that reminded everyone of their role in nation-building and the importance of contributing to the betterment of the society.