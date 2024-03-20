India Leverages G20 Presidency to Bolster Global Image, Emphasizes Brand Bharat at Rising Bharat Summit

At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shed light on India's multifaceted progress, emphasizing digitization, infrastructure, and climate initiatives as key pillars elevating the nation's global stature. Kant highlighted India's departure from colonial vestiges towards embracing its civilizational roots, marking a significant stride in its journey towards a modern, progressive identity. Jaishankar lauded India's G20 presidency for enhancing its international image, positioning India as a consensus builder and a friend on the global stage.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Bharat's Identity

India's commitment to revitalizing its identity, dubbed 'Brand Bharat', was underscored by Amitabh Kant's insights into the nation's advancements in digitization, infrastructure, and climate change mitigation. Kant's remarks at the summit on March 20 revealed a conscious move away from Western emulation towards nurturing a distinct, civilization-based modernity. This approach not only fosters national pride but also leverages India's unique strengths to make quantum leaps in its developmental agenda.

Strategic Moves on the Global Chessboard

Advertisment

India's G20 presidency played a pivotal role in reshaping its global image, as articulated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. By hosting the G20 summit across 60 cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making it the 'people's G20' was realized, spreading India's cultural essence and fostering a pan-India presence. This strategic move, coupled with India's role as a consensus builder, has significantly uplifted India's stature on the international stage, showcasing its capabilities in leading with diplomacy and fostering global partnerships.

Economic Milestones and Future Trajectories

India's economic landscape has been robust, with the third quarter showcasing an impressive 8.4 percent GDP growth, far exceeding expectations. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly State of the Economy article reflects strong momentum, supported by robust indirect taxes and lower subsidies. With the Centre's capital expenditure for 2024-25 estimated at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, India's effective capex is set to further drive its growth trajectory, reinforcing the nation's aspirations to leapfrog into a future defined by sustainable and inclusive development.

As India continues to carve out its niche on the global stage, the strategic emphasis on 'Brand Bharat' coupled with its successful G20 presidency underscores a significant shift in how the nation perceives itself and is perceived by the world. These developments not only mark a departure from a post-colonial mindset but also herald the dawn of a new era where India's civilizational strengths are its global calling card. The journey ahead for Bharat is ripe with potential, as it navigates the dual aspirations of technological advancement and sustainability, promising a future where progress and heritage coalesce.