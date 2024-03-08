India Leads Global South Summit, China Absent: Jaishankar Highlights Unity and Concerns

During the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed that China did not participate in two crucial meetings of the Global South Summit, despite the event being a significant platform for 125 countries to voice their concerns and aspirations. Jaishankar emphasized the solidarity among the Global South nations, particularly in the wake of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the perceived neglect of their interests in global forums such as the G20.

Advertisment

India's Proactive Stance on Global South Concerns

India's initiative to convene two meetings under the banner of the Global South Summit was aimed at listening to and amplifying the collective voice of 125 countries. Jaishankar highlighted India's successful effort in bringing the concerns of these nations to the forefront of the G20 agenda. This move was praised by the countries of the Global South, who see India as a vocal advocate for their interests on the global stage. The inclusion of the African Union in the G20, facilitated by India, was cited as a testament to the country's commitment to representing the Global South effectively.

India's Balanced Foreign Policy

Advertisment

Addressing India's relationship with Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Jaishankar pointed out the complexity of world politics and the selective application of principles by countries based on their interests. He underscored India's unique position and historical experiences with aggression and territorial disputes. By advocating for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, India maintains a balanced foreign policy that respects international principles while acknowledging the nuance and intricacy of geopolitical issues.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements in Asia

The External Affairs Minister's visit to Japan, concluding a series of diplomatic meetings that also included a stop in South Korea, underscores India's active engagement in strengthening ties with key partners in Asia. Through these visits, Jaishankar aims to bolster India's strategic partnerships and further its diplomatic objectives, particularly in representing the voice and concerns of the Global South on the international stage.

India's leadership in convening the Global South Summit and its efforts to ensure the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 highlight the country's role as a champion for the interests of developing nations. As the world navigates complex geopolitical challenges, the unity and collective voice of the Global South, led by India, emerge as critical forces in shaping global governance and ensuring equitable representation for all nations.