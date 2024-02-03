India Lauded as Global 'Consensus Builder' Following G20 Presidency Success

India's role on the international stage has been significantly recognized due to its successful presidency of the G20 summit, earning the nation the title of a 'consensus builder'. This accolade was emphasized by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a recent book launch event. The G20 summit, held in September of the previous year, was a platform for India to demonstrate its diplomatic prowess, navigating through the divisions caused by the Ukraine conflict to facilitate a unified leaders' declaration.

In a speech at the book-launch event, Jaishankar elaborated on the intense negotiations and the substantive work that went into managing contradictions during India's G20 presidency. This period is now being hailed as a notable one in India's diplomatic history. The successful facilitation of a leaders' declaration at the G20 Summit, despite the divisions over the Ukraine conflict, is seen as a testament to India's diplomatic skills and an affirmation of its role as a global 'consensus builder'.

A Friend, Bridge Builder, and Consensus Builder

The G20 presidency was a litmus test for India's ability to emerge as a 'friend', 'consensus builder', and 'bridge builder' in the world. This was particularly demonstrated by the induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20, a move that was hailed as a major milestone of India's presidency.

The book being launched, entitled 'India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World', offers insights and perspectives from scholars and policy practitioners on India's presidency of the bloc. It focuses on key themes such as the digital economy, resilient supply chains, environmental standards, climate finance, gender empowerment, the future of multilateralism, and the role of the Global South, providing a comprehensive analysis of India's diplomatic achievements during its G20 presidency.