India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024

The dawn of 2024 brings with it an unfolding landscape of global geopolitics, deeply marked by the echoes of a ‘polycrisis’ that has spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate challenges, debt burdens, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Through this web of intricacies, India seeks to navigate with a blend of proactive diplomacy and economic resilience, offering a unique perspective on global conflicts and alliances.

Unresolved Conflicts: Ukraine and Gaza

The year 2023 left behind a trail of uncertain outcomes, notably in the conflicts of Ukraine and Gaza. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to smoulder, characterized by a waning U.S. support shadowed by the enduring resilience of Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict finds itself in a stalemate, the promise of a two-state solution teetering on the brink of seeming unattainability.

India’s Diplomatic Thrust

In these trying times, India’s efforts stand out, employing dialogue and negotiations as tools for peace. These efforts are underlined by strategic partnerships, including an advancement in U.S.-India relations, cooperation with the EU, and a significant consolidation of the Quad. The stakes are high, however, as regional tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific, with the U.S.-China strategic rivalry and India-China contestation influencing outcomes in Taiwan, North Korea, the South China Sea, and the India-China border.

India’s Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Amid these geopolitical shifts, India has shown economic resilience. Despite the global trade projected to end the year 5 per cent down compared to 2022’s record levels, India’s current account deficit stood at a lower-than-expected $8.3bn in Q2FY24, driven by a lowered goods trade deficit and an expanded services surplus. While geopolitical tensions, especially between the United States and China, continue to drive global economic fragmentation, India’s external position remains resilient.

Looking Ahead: India’s Diplomatic Future

Inside India’s borders, challenges persist, including the revival of the Khalistani movement. Yet, the future holds promise for India’s diplomatic endeavours, marked by events such as President Macron’s visit and ongoing partnerships with Japan and Australia. As we step into 2024, the trajectory of global geopolitics remains unpredictable, shaped by a myriad of conflicts, alliances, and economic shifts. Yet, in this global narrative, India’s role as a rising power, proactive diplomacy, and economic resilience stand as pivotal elements, shaping its path and influence on the global stage.