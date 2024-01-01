en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024

The dawn of 2024 brings with it an unfolding landscape of global geopolitics, deeply marked by the echoes of a ‘polycrisis’ that has spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate challenges, debt burdens, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Through this web of intricacies, India seeks to navigate with a blend of proactive diplomacy and economic resilience, offering a unique perspective on global conflicts and alliances.

Unresolved Conflicts: Ukraine and Gaza

The year 2023 left behind a trail of uncertain outcomes, notably in the conflicts of Ukraine and Gaza. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to smoulder, characterized by a waning U.S. support shadowed by the enduring resilience of Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict finds itself in a stalemate, the promise of a two-state solution teetering on the brink of seeming unattainability.

India’s Diplomatic Thrust

In these trying times, India’s efforts stand out, employing dialogue and negotiations as tools for peace. These efforts are underlined by strategic partnerships, including an advancement in U.S.-India relations, cooperation with the EU, and a significant consolidation of the Quad. The stakes are high, however, as regional tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific, with the U.S.-China strategic rivalry and India-China contestation influencing outcomes in Taiwan, North Korea, the South China Sea, and the India-China border.

India’s Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Amid these geopolitical shifts, India has shown economic resilience. Despite the global trade projected to end the year 5 per cent down compared to 2022’s record levels, India’s current account deficit stood at a lower-than-expected $8.3bn in Q2FY24, driven by a lowered goods trade deficit and an expanded services surplus. While geopolitical tensions, especially between the United States and China, continue to drive global economic fragmentation, India’s external position remains resilient.

Looking Ahead: India’s Diplomatic Future

Inside India’s borders, challenges persist, including the revival of the Khalistani movement. Yet, the future holds promise for India’s diplomatic endeavours, marked by events such as President Macron’s visit and ongoing partnerships with Japan and Australia. As we step into 2024, the trajectory of global geopolitics remains unpredictable, shaped by a myriad of conflicts, alliances, and economic shifts. Yet, in this global narrative, India’s role as a rising power, proactive diplomacy, and economic resilience stand as pivotal elements, shaping its path and influence on the global stage.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Guwahati

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan ...
@India · 8 mins
Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan ...
heart comment 0
ISRO’s XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays
India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
4 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
4 mins
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
5 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
5 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
6 mins
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
9 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
14 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
17 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
17 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
42 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
45 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app