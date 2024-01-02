en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India in 2024: Celebrities’ New Year Revelries Amid National Concerns and Political Developments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
India in 2024: Celebrities’ New Year Revelries Amid National Concerns and Political Developments

As the calendar flipped to 2024, celebrities in India welcomed the New Year with a myriad of activities, sharing intimate glimpses of their lives with their ardent fans. From serene vacations to family time, the Indian glitterati painted a vivid tableau of their personal lives, humanizing their larger-than-life personas.

Star-studded New Year Celebrations

Tamannaah Bhatia, the luminary of South Indian cinema, shared a montage of her London vacation, sending fans into a frenzy. Sonali Bendre, the ageless Bollywood beauty, posted a heartfelt picture from her visit to the sacred Neelkanth with her family, evoking a sense of spiritual tranquility. Shweta Tiwari, the veteran television actress, showcased her timeless elegance in a powder blue saree, while Shahid Kapoor, a Bollywood heartthrob, posted a series of images from his family time in Bhutan. Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, unveiled snapshots of her New Year celebrations with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their child, Raha, bridging her public and private personas.

Unrest Amidst Celebration: The Truck Drivers’ Strike

On a more sober note, as the nation celebrated the advent of the New Year, India was grappling with a truck drivers’ strike that entered its second day. This has instigated a wave of panic at fuel stations across the nation, disrupting the festive spirit. To mitigate this crisis, the government is actively engaging in discussions to address the concerns of the striking drivers.

Political Tides: BJP’s 2024 Election Slogan and More

Simultaneously, in the political sphere, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ‘Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar, Ab Ki Baar…’ This move unveiled their campaign strategy, signaling their intent to retain power for the third consecutive term. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commented on the country’s foreign policy, subtly suggesting that his strategic ‘mindgames’ are paying off. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren dismissed speculations about his wife taking over a top political post, labeling it as ‘BJP’s imagination’.

As the first day of 2024 concluded in India, the nation stood at the confluence of celebration and concern, glamour and the grind, promising a year full of compelling narratives and unfolding stories.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Satwant Atwal Trivedi: A Glimpse into the Journey of Himachal Pradesh's First IPS Woman Officer

By Rafia Tasleem

Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

BJP Constitutes Election Committee in Itanagar, Signalling Election Pr ...
@Elections · 27 seconds
BJP Constitutes Election Committee in Itanagar, Signalling Election Pr ...
heart comment 0
Telangana’s Praja Palana Programme Witnesses Surge in Applications

By Dil Bar Irshad

Telangana's Praja Palana Programme Witnesses Surge in Applications
Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Mangalore University Grapples with Staff Shortage and Financial Strain

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mangalore University Grapples with Staff Shortage and Financial Strain
Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past Films

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past Films
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
12 seconds
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
22 seconds
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
23 seconds
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
23 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
23 seconds
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
23 seconds
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
23 seconds
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
28 seconds
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations
32 seconds
England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
15 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
23 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
56 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
59 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis
1 hour
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app