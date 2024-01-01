en English
India

India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress

With the turn of the calendar page, India welcomed the dawn of 2024 with a vibrant celebration, bidding adieu to 2023 and embracing a leap year that brings an extra day of potential for progress and positivity. The country was enveloped in an air of optimism as influential personalities from various sectors extended their New Year greetings, forecasting a year of prosperity and growth.

Year of Promise and Potential

The New Year brings with it not just a fresh start, but also the promise of several significant events for India. Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated and the Lok Sabha elections, touted as the world’s biggest electoral exercise, are slated for this year. Adding to these events, 2024, being a leap year, presents an additional day of opportunities, marking it as a year of exceptional potential.

A Vibrant Welcome to 2024

The first sunrise of 2024 was greeted with fervour across India, from the throngs of devotees at Delhi’s Jhandewalan Devi Temple participating in the first ‘aarti’ of the year, to the enthusiastic revellers at Shimla’s Mall Road. Celebrations unfolded in Delhi, Mumbai, and numerous other cities, with over 10,000 police officials ensuring the safe conduct of the festivities. Popular tourist locations such as Goa and Shimla witnessed massive crowds, while in a first for recent years, celebrations also took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Messages of Hope and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, along with other notable figures, extended their greetings to the public. Modi expressed his wishes for the people’s splendid year ahead, filled with prosperity, peace, and wonderful health. He also underscored the importance of continuing India’s momentum into 2024, reminiscing about the achievements of the previous year.

The arrival of 2024 also means the advent of global sports events like the Paris Olympics and the T20 Cricket World Cup. With the waning threat of the Coronavirus, the year is poised to be one of joy and promise. As the Reserve Bank of India released a list of bank holidays for 2024, the country gears up for a year of potential and progress.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

