India Grants Citizenship to Over 4,500 Persecuted Minorities from Neighboring Countries in Four Years

On March 15, 2024, India made a significant announcement, revealing that it has granted citizenship to more than 4,500 individuals from persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities originating from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan over the past four years. This development highlights the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, with 2022 witnessing the highest number of citizenships awarded, as reported by The Economic Times.

Streamlining Citizenship through CAA

The implementation of the CAA 2019 rules, as stated by Indian Home Ministry officials, is set to expedite the resolution of pending citizenship cases via registration and naturalisation processes for displaced individuals from the three specified countries. The act aims to facilitate a smoother and faster pathway for persecuted minorities seeking refuge and a new life in India. Despite initial delays, the decentralisation of the citizenship granting process to district magistrates and collectors in 2016 and again in 2021-22 has demonstrated a significant increase in the number of citizenships granted.

Decentralisation and Delegation

According to the Indian Home Ministry, the decision to delegate the power to grant citizenship to collectors from 31 districts and home secretaries from nine states has been a pivotal move. States including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have seen the positive effects of this delegation. This strategic decentralisation has been instrumental in addressing the backlog of applications and ensuring that persecuted minorities from the six communities are afforded a chance at Indian citizenship.

International Reactions and Future Prospects

India's stance on granting citizenship to persecuted minorities has attracted international attention, with reactions ranging from concern to support. The Indian government has remained steadfast in its commitment to the CAA, emphasizing that the act is designed to provide sanctuary to those fleeing religious persecution. As the rules for the CAA's implementation continue to evolve, the future looks hopeful for many more individuals seeking safety and a new beginning in India.

The decision to grant citizenship to over 4,500 persecuted minorities not only underscores India's commitment to human rights but also sets a precedent for other nations grappling with similar challenges. As India continues to refine its policies and processes under the CAA, the world watches closely, anticipating the broader implications of this landmark legislation on global refugee and citizenship discourse.