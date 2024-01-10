India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly

In a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, India’s representative expressed grave apprehension over the civilian loss of lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. This stance, articulated by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, underscored the unacceptability of civilian casualties and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation from both sides.

India’s Strong Condemnation at UNGA

India asserted its position strongly at the UNGA meeting, condemning the loss of civilian lives and underscoring the resulting humanitarian crisis. The call for dialogue and diplomacy came alongside a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to combating terrorism. India also expressed its support for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, with an impressive contribution of 70 tons of aid and a $5 million donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees.

Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

Ambassador Kamboj highlighted India’s consistent message for de-escalation and the restoration of peace. The call for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy was reiterated, along with an emphasis on India’s support for Palestine and the need for continued humanitarian aid. Kamboj encouraged direct peace negotiations and urged all parties to de-escalate and shun violence.

India’s Aid and Diplomatic Efforts

India’s diplomatic efforts have included constant communication with the leaders of Israel and Palestine, alongside humanitarian aid provisions. India has also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of those taken hostage. The Indian representative expressed hope that the Security Council resolution adopted in December would aid in enhancing humanitarian assistance. India has demonstrated its commitment to a just, peaceful, and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.