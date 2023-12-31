en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat ‘Unlawful’: A Move to Reinforce National Security

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:41 am EST
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat ‘Unlawful’: A Move to Reinforce National Security

In a decisive move, the Indian Central Government has declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based organization Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an ‘unlawful association’. This significant announcement was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a legislation enacted by the Indian Parliament. The UAPA is primarily aimed at preventing activities that pose threats to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and curbing associations implicated in acts of terrorism or unlawful conduct.

Implications of the Declaration

Designating TeH as an unlawful association implies that the government perceives the group to be involved in or supporting activities that pose a threat to national security and public order. This classification has severe implications for the organization, its members, and its operations. Legal restrictions and penalties associated with this category will now be imposed on TeH.

Role of UAPA

The UAPA’s power to designate associations as unlawful underscores its role as a crucial legislative tool to safeguard the nation’s integrity. This decision to classify TeH under UAPA reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the contentious region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a persistent focus of separatist movements and insurgency-related issues.

Context Behind the Decision

The decision is a result of TeH’s involvement in prohibited activities aimed at separating Jammu and Kashmir from India and establishing Islamic rule. The organization has been accused of spreading anti-India propaganda and engaging in terror-related activities to fuel secessionism in the region.

This move marks a significant development in India’s approach towards entities involved in activities that undermine national security, especially in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. It reasserts the government’s commitment to preserving the country’s unity and maintaining the rule of law in all its regions.

0
Politics Terrorism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Man and Woman Charged After Evading Breath Test and Leading Police on Multiple Chases in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package

By BNN Correspondents

Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos ...
heart comment 0
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump’s New Year’s Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
States Consider Measures to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Presidential Race

By BNN Correspondents

States Consider Measures to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Presidential Race
Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
26 seconds
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
3 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
5 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
6 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
6 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
7 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
8 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
8 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
9 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
14 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app