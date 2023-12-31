India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA

In a resolute stance against separatist activities, the Government of India has designated Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist party, as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This move is part of India’s ongoing campaign to suppress separatism and uphold national security, most notably in areas that have experienced separatist movements and unrest.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat under the Scanner

The Centre’s declaration of Jammu and Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as an ‘Unlawful Association’ comes on the heels of a similar ban on Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) for analogous anti-national and secessionist activities. The decision casts a spotlight on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’s involvement in proscribed activities aimed at severing Jammu and Kashmir from India and imposing Islamic rule.

Several criminal cases have been registered against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat under various sections of UAPA, the arms act, and the Indian Penal Code. The group, which was led by Masarat Alam Bhat, currently incarcerated, has been accused of raising funds from a variety of sources, including Pakistan, to carry out unlawful activities, such as supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Implications of the UAPA Tag

Being labelled as ‘unlawful’ under UAPA can trigger a clampdown on the operations of an organization, freeze its assets, and lead to the prosecution of its members. It signifies that the government sees the activities of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, as well as to public order.

Effects on the Separatist Movement

The action against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat underscores the central government’s determination to address issues of separatism through legal and administrative measures. This decision is likely to have significant ramifications for the party’s members and for the broader separatist movement within the country, marking a critical juncture in India’s fight against separatism.