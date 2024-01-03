en English
India

India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma

In a significant development this year, Major General BK Sharma, the Director General of the United Service Institution of India (USI), underscored the rise of the Global South, particularly India’s role in spearheading this movement. The Director General drew attention to the challenges facing India, primarily from China, and the need for India to cultivate comprehensive national power to offset China’s influence. He emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach involving policymakers, researchers, universities, the scientific community, and financial institutions to overcome these challenges and fulfill the vision of a potent India.

Reflecting on a Turbulent Year

Sharma offered a retrospective on the volatile global landscape in 2023, marked by significant events such as the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and disruptions in the global supply chain. He also highlighted the impact of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics, which are reshaping the way we live, work, and interact.

The Geopolitical Significance of Semiconductors and Rare Earth Metals

Aside from these challenges, Sharma also drew attention to the geopolitical relevance of semiconductors and rare earth metals. These resources, integral to the technology industry, are emerging as strategic commodities in the global economy, with countries vying for control over their supply chains.

The Role of USI and India’s Position on the Global Stage

Established in 1870, the United Service Institution of India is the country’s oldest defence research think tank, focusing on military heritage, strategic security, geopolitics, military doctrine, UN Peacekeeping operations, skill development programs, and self-reliance in defence technology. Sharma’s insights reflect the institution’s nuanced understanding of India’s position on the global stage and the challenges it faces. As the Director General of USI, Sharma’s perspective carries significant weight, and his emphasis on the rise of the Global South and India’s leading role in it is a testament to the country’s growing prominence in global affairs.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

