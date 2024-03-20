India Champions Global Gender Equality, Targets Viksit Bharat by 2047 Under Modi's Leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

At a special event organized by the Mission of India on the margins of the Commission on the Status of Women, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored India's dedication to women-led development as a cornerstone for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Kamboj highlighted India's proactive approach in championing gender equality on a global scale, emphasizing the country's achievements under its G20 presidency.

Advertisment

Empowering Women: A Multifaceted Approach

India's strategy for empowering women encompasses addressing health, safety, education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Kamboj pointed out that initiatives like the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program and the introduction of a gender-sensitive curriculum have significantly contributed to improving the sex ratio and educational parity between girls and boys. Additionally, with women constituting 43% of STEM enrollees, India stands out globally. Financial inclusion and digital literacy campaigns further bolster women's participation in India's socioeconomic development.

Infrastructure and Policy Support

Advertisment

The government's infrastructure development and policy support have been pivotal in promoting women's welfare and economic independence. Notable initiatives include the JAM Trinity for financial inclusion, Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojna for banking accessibility, and the Mudra Yojana for supporting women entrepreneurs. Kamboj also emphasized the importance of clean cooking fuel, safe tap water, and improved sanitation facilities in enhancing women's quality of life.

Political Representation and Future Perspectives

With over 14 lakh elected women representatives, accounting for 46% of the total in local governance, India is setting a global benchmark for women's political representation. The Women's Reservation Bill 2023 seeks to extend this representation to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Kamboj's address concluded on a visionary note, stressing India's commitment to creating an environment where women are not only participants but leaders in the journey towards a developed nation by 2047.