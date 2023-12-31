en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:36 am EST
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Jaihind TV, a Congress-affiliated Malayalam news channel, seeking details on investments made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. This development is part of an ongoing probe into a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar, registered in 2020. The case alleges that Shivakumar amassed assets worth approximately Rs 74 crore from 2013 to 2018, significantly disproportionate to his known income sources.

Disproportionate Assets Case: A Brief Overview

The CBI alleges that between 2013 and 2018, Shivakumar accumulated assets worth around Rs 74 crore, which are considered disproportionate to his income. The notice, issued under Section 91 of the CrPC, grants the agency the authority to summon any documents related to the case. The CBI has requested Jaihind Communications Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director, BS Shiju, to present the relevant financial documents by January 11.

Allegations of Political Vendetta

BS Shiju, who is also a Congress leader in Kerala, has argued that the CBI’s actions are a clear case of political vendetta by the BJP-led government. He further stated that the channel operates with complete transparency and insisted that there are no illegalities in their dealings. Shiju suggested that the reopening of this case may be an act of political harassment aimed at influencing the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Origins of Jaihind TV

Jaihind TV was launched in 2007 by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to serve as a counterbalance to ‘Kairali TV’, a channel run by the CPI(M). A group of party leaders founded Jaihind TV as a separate company, as political parties are not allowed to directly operate TV channels.

0
India Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thane Police Tighten Security Measures Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Fortifies New Year's Eve Security with Connaught Place Flag March

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagpur Traffic Police Promote Road Safety with Flowers on New Year's Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats ...
@India · 2 mins
Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats ...
heart comment 0
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection

By Rafia Tasleem

AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
Artificial Intelligence: India’s Key to Unprecedented Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Artificial Intelligence: India's Key to Unprecedented Growth
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
41 seconds
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Toronto Raptors Shift Gears: A Tale of Transformation and Trade
48 seconds
Toronto Raptors Shift Gears: A Tale of Transformation and Trade
Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town
3 mins
Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town
Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture
4 mins
Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
5 mins
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
6 mins
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
President Milei's End-of-Year Message: A Call for Reforms Amid Upcoming Challenges
6 mins
President Milei's End-of-Year Message: A Call for Reforms Amid Upcoming Challenges
Crucial NHL Matchup: Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning
6 mins
Crucial NHL Matchup: Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning
The UK's 2024 Election Season: A Glimpse into Potential Strategies
6 mins
The UK's 2024 Election Season: A Glimpse into Potential Strategies
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
9 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app