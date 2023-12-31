India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Jaihind TV, a Congress-affiliated Malayalam news channel, seeking details on investments made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. This development is part of an ongoing probe into a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar, registered in 2020. The case alleges that Shivakumar amassed assets worth approximately Rs 74 crore from 2013 to 2018, significantly disproportionate to his known income sources.

Disproportionate Assets Case: A Brief Overview

The CBI alleges that between 2013 and 2018, Shivakumar accumulated assets worth around Rs 74 crore, which are considered disproportionate to his income. The notice, issued under Section 91 of the CrPC, grants the agency the authority to summon any documents related to the case. The CBI has requested Jaihind Communications Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director, BS Shiju, to present the relevant financial documents by January 11.

Allegations of Political Vendetta

BS Shiju, who is also a Congress leader in Kerala, has argued that the CBI’s actions are a clear case of political vendetta by the BJP-led government. He further stated that the channel operates with complete transparency and insisted that there are no illegalities in their dealings. Shiju suggested that the reopening of this case may be an act of political harassment aimed at influencing the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Origins of Jaihind TV

Jaihind TV was launched in 2007 by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to serve as a counterbalance to ‘Kairali TV’, a channel run by the CPI(M). A group of party leaders founded Jaihind TV as a separate company, as political parties are not allowed to directly operate TV channels.