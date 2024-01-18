India Braces for Nationwide Strike: A Joint Call by Trade Unions and Farmers

On February 16, India will witness a nationwide ‘Grameen Bandh,’ a rural strike called by farmers’ collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), bolstered by the support of central trade unions (CTUs). The collective voice of discontent echoes from the heart of the nation, expressing a deep-seated grievance against a government they accuse of betraying farmers and workers alike. The industrial strikes will serve as a united front, marking the participation of workers from sectors as varied as power, coal, and defense.

Government Policies Fuel Nationwide Dissent

The trigger point for this collective action is twofold. Firstly, the accusation that the government has not provided a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Secondly, the aggressive privatization of public sector undertakings (PSUs) that denies workers a liveable wage. Railways employees have already set the ball rolling, planning a separate strike in March against train privatization.

The CTUs shed light on the government’s attempt to privatize the defense sector and its ongoing sale of public assets. These actions have sparked a series of national strikes over the past decade. The recent labor reforms, favoring employers over employees, have further fanned the flames of discontent. The reforms have been criticized for eroding social security and the right to strike, with the Essential Defence Service Ordinance being highlighted as a tool to curb mass action.

Joint Action to Call for MSP Legislation

In a show of unity, the SKM and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) are gearing up for a joint tractor rally on January 26, followed by the nationwide rural strike on February 16. Their primary demand is the legislation of MSP to ensure fair pay for agricultural produce. They accuse the government of chronic underpayment for agricultural produce, leading to significant losses for farmers. This, they argue, has resulted in a high rate of farmer suicides over the last 20 years, casting a long shadow over the nation’s agrarian community.

Government Accused of Anti-Worker, Anti-Farmer Policies

The CTUs and SKM have jointly condemned the government for what they deem as anti-worker, anti-farmer policies. They point fingers at unconstitutional actions against state governments, suppression of dissent, and the alleged protection of criminals accused of sexual harassment. In addition, they accuse the government of communalizing politics to further its agenda.

Despite these challenges, the CTUs and SKM have pledged to continue their campaign and struggle until their demands are heard and met. As India prepares for the ‘Grameen Bandh,’ the world watches, waiting to see how the government responds to this collective expression of dissent.